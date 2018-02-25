Oden Music piano victim will let church keep piano

A Tennessee woman says she's relieved to finally find her family's missing heirloom piano after it disappeared inside a business under investigation by Gadsden police.

But Margaret Webster says the piano's current owner, a church in West Etowah County, can keep the piano.

The piano's whereabouts turned up during multiple investigations into Oden Music, a 67-year-old business in the Alabama City section of Gadsden. Multiple customers have told WBRC of taking their pianos to get tuned or to place under consignment, only to never see the money, their property, or even get word of their whereabouts, ever again.

Business owner Jason Oden is charged with two counts theft by deception, and one count each of theft 2nd and theft 3rd. Another member of the family, Kimberly Paige Oden, is charged with one count of theft by deception. Police confirm they are looking to serve a warrant on a third member of the family.

Webster says after searching for her piano for two years, it turned up at the Morton's Chapel United Methodist Church in Walnut Grove. That was after church members themselves saw pictures of the piano, and its serial number, posted on Facebook, and said it matched the one in their church.

Webster says her story began two years earlier, in 2016, when her mother died. The Mason & Hamlin grand piano had belonged to her grandmother, and became part of her mother's estate. While selling off the estate, Webster and her sister agreed to set up a consignment agreement with Oden Music to sell the piano. Webster quotes Jason Oden as saying he doesn't sell grand pianos that often, so it may take awhile.

Webster says the Oden family gave her the runaround for two years. She said they wouldn't say where the piano was located, then said it had been sold for $5,000, then that the buyer backed out. She says the Odens stopped taking her phone calls and made excuses not to see her when she and her sister came to the business in person.

"When you asked for your possession, your property back and then it's refused to be returned, was that not theft at this point?" she asked.

Last week, she said she got a call from Gadsden Police Detective Rick Jones, who asked her if she was sitting down for the news he was about to give her.

"He was getting in his car right away, with his partner and his pictures of the serial number of my piano, and driving to Walnut Grove, to meet with the people at the church. And once he arrived, they opened the piano there, and the serial numbers matched."

Morton's Chapel had paid $10,000 for the piano. Oden Music, she says, had never acknowledged the piano had been sold.

But then she consulted with her sister and made an unusual decision.

She asked Det. Jones if, were she not to accept possession of the piano, that would affect the prosecution of Jason Oden. Jones told her it would not.

So she sent this message back to the church:

"Please let the people know at the church, that we know without a doubt that they bought it in good faith, and that it would give us no greater pleasure than for them to be able to keep that piano, and play it in their Sunday services."

Webster says she's grateful the church for their honesty in coming forward with the news about the piano. She said church members were initially upset about the idea of losing both the piano and $10,000.

"I did call and personally thank them for being brave to make the call," Webster told WBRC. "I mean, they're in possession of what they thought could be stolen merchandise, that I don't know that everybody would be brave and willing to make that call."

Webster, who lives in Murpheesboro, Tennessee, says she plans to come to Walnut Grove soon to see and hear her mother's and grandmother's piano one last time, thank members of the small church in person, and even bring someone with them to tune it.

