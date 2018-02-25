3 suspects detained for shooting at Crestwood Festival Center - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Three suspects were detained for a shooting at Crestwood Festival Center in Birmingham.

A 16-year-old was shot at the complex, located on Crestwood Blvd. The victim was transported to UAB with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the age, Birmingham police will not release additional information on the suspects. 

