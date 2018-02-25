JeffCo Sheriff's Office investigating body found in fire as a homicide

A death investigation that began after a fire late Saturday night is now classified a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Monty Lewayne Davis.

Police say evidence indicates Davis had been shot elsewhere and then dumped on the side of Mulga Loop Road.

Police believe a fire was set in attempt to conceal the crime.

Authorities continue to investigate.

ORIGINAL: Jefferson County detectives are investigating a death after a body was discovered late Saturday night.

Deputes responded to a fire off the side of the road on the 300 block of Mulga Loop Road near the Minor community. Once the fire was extinguished, remains of a deceased adult male were discovered.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will determine the identity and cause of death.

If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1459.

