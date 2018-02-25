JeffCo Sheriff's Office investigating body found in fire as a homicide

When Jeremy Milwood sleeps, his mind takes him back to the battlefields of Iraq where back in 2005 he served as an Army combat medic. He witnessed gruesome deaths of soldiers, civilians, and children.More >>
When Jeremy Milwood sleeps, his mind takes him back to the battlefields of Iraq where back in 2005 he served as an Army combat medic. He witnessed gruesome deaths of soldiers, civilians, and children.More >>
A death investigation that began after a fire late Saturday night is now classified a homicide investigation.More >>
A death investigation that began after a fire late Saturday night is now classified a homicide investigation.More >>
The University of Alabama (UA) states that Michael and Cindy Rondini and UA have jointly announce the claims asserted by the Rondinis against the University have been resolved.More >>
The University of Alabama (UA) states that Michael and Cindy Rondini and UA have jointly announce the claims asserted by the Rondinis against the University have been resolved.More >>
I hope you enjoyed Tuesday because the rain machine is kicking into high gear again. We're expecting widespread rain later this evening and overnight. The best chances for wet weather will remain north of I-20 and after 9 pm. No severe storms are in the forecast. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid-50s.?More >>
I hope you enjoyed Tuesday because the rain machine is kicking into high gear again. We're expecting widespread rain later this evening and overnight. The best chances for wet weather will remain north of I-20 and after 9 pm. No severe storms are in the forecast. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid-50s.?More >>
The wait is over the UAB football team is back to work with the start of Spring Drills on the southside on Tuesday morning. The Blazers worked out for two and a half hours in shorts and helmets.?More >>
The wait is over the UAB football team is back to work with the start of Spring Drills on the southside on Tuesday morning. The Blazers worked out for two and a half hours in shorts and helmets.?More >>