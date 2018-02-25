JeffCo police investigating body found in fire

Jefferson County detectives are investigation a death after a body was discovered late Saturday night.

Deputes responded to a fire off the side of the road on the 300 block of Mulga Loop Road near the Minor community. Once the fire was extinguished, remains of a deceased adult male were discovered.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will determine the identity and cause of death.

If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1459.

