FIRST ALERT Update: Possible storms overnight, another big storm threat mid-week

MORE RAIN OVERNIGHT: The system responsible for the cooler weather and rain today has stalled so we will continue to deal with clouds, cooler temps and occasional showers this afternoon. A disturbance will track across the region overnight enhancing the coverage of rain and leading to some high rain totals, especially across southern zones. We could have a few non-severe storms that may produce some loud rumbles overnight. This system will begin to exit the state as we head out the door in the early morning, so I would plan on lingering showers for the drive in, with gradual improvements throughout the day. Forecast data suggests the sky will remain mostly cloudy through most of the morning, with some clearing in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s tomorrow, but it is going to feel much colder tomorrow night as the sky clears and lows tumble into the upper 30s and low 40s further south.

FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER STORM THREAT MID-WEEK: Tuesday looks to be a very nice day but take advantage of the dry day because it will be short lived. A warm front will quickly surge north Tuesday night. This will bring another soaking rain, with the possibility of storms by early Wednesday. I’m not expecting any organized severe weather Tuesday night as the storms will be more elevated in nature; however, there could be some gusty winds and loud rumbles in association with any storms that materialize. The chance for a shower or storm will linger during the day and evening on Wednesday, but this wet weather will be most likely over northern areas, closer to the warm front. The cold front associated with this system will move our way late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This is the system we will need to closely monitor for the potential of a line of heavier rain and possible strong to severe storms. So we want to give you the First Alert to remain weather aware for this potential Thursday morning. Once this system exits we will finally enter a period of nicer weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR LATE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: A dry and cooler northerly flow will take over late Thursday, with sunshine for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s, but plan on jacket weather during the overnight hours and early mornings as lows tumble into the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will remain above freezing so I’m not expecting the type of cold that will harm blooming vegetation. We will continue to gather more details and specifics regarding the mid-week thunderstorm threat and I will share those details with you on the news at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for free by searching WBRC in your App Store.

