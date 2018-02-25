State Representative's daughter killed in early morning collision

The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.

According to Alabama State Troopers, 31-year-old Kelsey Marie Treadaway was traveling on I-65 near Good Hope when her vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The initial cause of the collision is under investigation.

"The Alabama House of Representatives is an elected body that has different political views and ideas. But we are respectful and mindful of each other's personal needs and concerns," Mac McCutcheon, Speaker of the House said. "We come together to pray for each other and support each other in times of tragedy and crisis. Right now our thoughts and prayers are with Allen, his wife Susan and their family. May God comfort them and give them the strength to endure during this time of sorrow."

