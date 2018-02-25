State Representative's daughter killed in early morning collision

Jefferson County detectives are investigation a death after a body was discovered late Saturday night.More >>
Jefferson County detectives are investigation a death after a body was discovered late Saturday night.More >>
A woman was killed in an accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Bremen.More >>
A woman was killed in an accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Bremen.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
An inmate has escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center located in Baldwin County.More >>
An inmate has escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center located in Baldwin County.More >>
A long line of showers along a cold front will continue moving south and east through the morning but the rain has diminished as the front has moved east and there have been few, if any, lightning strikes associated with the front.More >>
A long line of showers along a cold front will continue moving south and east through the morning but the rain has diminished as the front has moved east and there have been few, if any, lightning strikes associated with the front.More >>