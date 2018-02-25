Alabaster woman makes edible Mercedes-Benz dealership

Visiting Mercedes-Benz dealerships may not be a weekly habit for you and your family, but now you can eat one.

Barb Sullivan was contacted by the folks at Mercedes of Birmingham and asked if she could present something special to Nick Saban and his dealership partners at Saturday night's celebration in Irondale.

Not only did Barb present something special, she made a cake that is 95 percent edible.

How long did it take Barb to make an exact replica of the dealership and what kind of ingredients did she use? The owner of Barb's Cakes in Alabaster explained it all.

Great job on the cake, Barb! Now, can we eat some of the service department?

