The Latest: Prices rise for new Samsung phones - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Prices rise for new Samsung phones

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barce... (AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barce...
(AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday Feb, 21, 2018, photo shows the camera lens of a Samsung Galaxy S9 mobile phone during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available ... (AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday Feb, 21, 2018, photo shows the camera lens of a Samsung Galaxy S9 mobile phone during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available ...
(AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and back of a Galaxy S9 mobile phone, during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, a... (AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and back of a Galaxy S9 mobile phone, during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, a...
(AP Photo/Richard Drew). In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo, the camera lens of a Samsung Galaxy S9 mobile phone is shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. Though Samsung already has one of the best smartphone cameras, it is look... (AP Photo/Richard Drew). In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo, the camera lens of a Samsung Galaxy S9 mobile phone is shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. Though Samsung already has one of the best smartphone cameras, it is look...
(AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows an Apple iPhone X, left, and a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus mobile phone during a preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be av... (AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows an Apple iPhone X, left, and a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus mobile phone during a preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be av...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Samsung's new phones (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Samsung's new smartphones have another feature: a second annual price increase for some customers.

The phones' design is largely static compared to last year's models, despite a nicer camera. But the devices will be more expensive for many.

Last year's phones cost $100 more than earlier models, and some carriers will sell the Galaxy S9 at even higher prices - about $790 at AT&T, for instance.

The S9 comes out March 16.

Analyst Carolina Milanesi warns that while the camera has great improvements, it's competing with already good cameras in earlier Samsung phones.

___

12:00 p.m.

Samsung unveiled new smartphones with largely unchanged designs and incremental improvements such as a better camera.

Though Samsung already has one of the best smartphone cameras, it is looking to produce even better low-light shots, while offering a video mode that appears to freeze fast-moving objects.

The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday.

Analyst Carolina Milanesi warns that while the camera offers great improvements, it's competing with already good cameras in earlier Samsung phones.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California Democratic Party isn't backing Dianne Feinstein

    California Democratic Party isn't backing Dianne Feinstein

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-02-25 18:26:21 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in San Diego.
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.More >>

  • Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-02-24 09:26:05 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Fla. sheriff says only 1 deputy was on scene during shooting

    Fla. sheriff says only 1 deputy was on scene during shooting

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:06 AM EST2018-02-25 16:06:00 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:12 GMT
    The head of the Broward County Sheriff's Office says only one of his deputies was on the scene of a shooting at a Florida high school that resulted in 17 deaths.More >>
    The head of the Broward County Sheriff's Office says only one of his deputies was on the scene of a shooting at a Florida high school that resulted in 17 deaths.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly