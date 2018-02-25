Authorities captured escaped inmate from Baldwin County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities captured escaped inmate from Baldwin County

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Connect
John Walker Johnson Jr., 29 (Source: ADOC) John Walker Johnson Jr., 29 (Source: ADOC)
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabama Department of Correction's K-9 unit recaptured Johnson around 4:30 a.m. Sunday about a mile from the center.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

An inmate has escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center located in Baldwin County.

29-year-old John Walker Johnson Jr. is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 194 pounds, and has multiple tattoos including a skull cross and the word disciple on his left hand and a sleeve on his left bicep. 

He escaped from the center at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning.

Johnson was convicted of first degree robbery in 2007.

 If you know of his whereabouts or encounter Johnson, please contact police or the ADOC at 800-831-8825.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly