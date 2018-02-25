Fred: More Sunday rain and thunderstorms return next week

A long line of showers along a cold front will continue moving south and east through the morning but the rain has diminished as the front has moved east and there have been few, if any, lightning strikes associated with the front. As a result there has been no development of Super Cell type thunderstorms. The front should move well south of our area by noon limiting any thunderstorm development due to afternoon heating. We are still expecting a break in the shower activity during the afternoon before another area of light rain and showers redevelops from southwest to northeast. This will bring decent rain coverage for most of the region tonight and early Monday morning. Temperatures behind the front will be near seasonal normal so expect highs much cooler than in previous days. Overnight Gulf moisture will continue moving north over the area and there may be more thunderstorm activity to the south but any storms which do develop will likely remain near the Gulf Coast.

With the additional rainfall, there could be some areas of minor flooding in the usually poor drainage areas. Tomorrow rain chances along and east of I-59 will end through the late morning and early afternoon as the cold front continues moving east. Drier, cooler air will move into Alabama tomorrow night, and temperatures should drop into the 42-45 degree range by sunrise Tuesday morning. We are expecting a rain break through Tuesday afternoon although rain chances are back beginning Tuesday night and likely lasting through Thursday. A warm front will move north during this time period before another cold front moves in, reintroducing the chance for more rain with the potential for severe storms Thursday. This threat could become more pronounced as the event draws closer to continue to monitor changes in the weather pattern through next week. Drier and much cooler air will arrive by week's end.

