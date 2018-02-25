Tuscaloosa aims to rejuvenate city's west side, other areas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - City leaders in Tuscaloosa are hoping to spur more development on the city's west side and in other parts of the community.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that plans involve luring investors and development to west Tuscaloosa and other areas which have been neglected or fallen from favor.

The Tuscaloosa City Council was recently updated on plans to overhaul the city's economic incentive policies while targeting areas in the western, eastern and southern portions of Tuscaloosa.

The city council is expected to decide in a couple of weeks whether to proceed with the plans or offer changes.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

