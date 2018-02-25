One until total loss after apartment fire Sunday morning

Birmingham fire responded to an apartment fire at Westlake Apartments located in Bessemer around 4:30 Sunday morning.

One unit was engulfed in flames and is considered a total loss.

One person was transported to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

According to Mayor Woodfin, his office will be assisting tenants. He was on scene speaking to those affected.

Also, Red Cross has been contacted.to aid any tenants.

