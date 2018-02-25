One unit total loss after apartment fire Sunday morning

The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
An inmate has escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center located in Baldwin County.More >>
A long line of showers along a cold front will continue moving south and east through the morning but the rain has diminished as the front has moved east and there have been few, if any, lightning strikes associated with the front.More >>
Birmingham fire responded an apartment fire Sunday morning around 4:30.More >>
The line of storms which produced damage across parts of the Southeast has continued weakening with a diminishing threat for severe weather.More >>
