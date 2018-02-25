Fred: Sunday storm threat diminishing

The line of storms which produced damage across parts of the Southeast has continued weakening with a diminishing threat for severe weather.

Although moderate to heavy rainfall may continue as the line pushes east possibly causing some localized ponding of water or urban flooding in spots which are prone to do so.

High rain chances continue later today. Although a brief lull in the rain is expected this afternoon but a weak low pressure system will push through tonight bringing the potential for more widespread rain through tomorrow morning.

The associated front and rain will move out of the area Monday afternoon with a dry day expected Tuesday before the next system approaches.

Another warm front will likely bring increasing rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday. Beginning early Thursday morning into late Thursday night, another front is expected bringing the chance for more showers and storms.

Instability will likely be limited with this system but we will continue to monitor its development in the coming days for the potential for strong winds with the frontal passage.

