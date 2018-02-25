Storm causes damage at Haleyville home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Storm causes damage at Haleyville home

Storm causes damage at Haleyville home (Source: Melissa Harris/WBRC viewer) Storm causes damage at Haleyville home (Source: Melissa Harris/WBRC viewer)
HALEYVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Strong winds caused some damage to at least one home in Haleyville.

Melissa Harris sent WBRC pictures of her home on County Road 20. She says the storm came through 
just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

No one was hurt.

