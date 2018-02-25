3 dead from severe weather in Arkansas, Kentucky - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3 dead from severe weather in Arkansas, Kentucky

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati.
(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A man paddles his boat alongside a home in the East End along the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A man paddles his boat alongside a home in the East End along the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati.
(Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP). Pennsylvania Avenue at the Potter Park Zoo entrance is still closed due to flooding, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich. (Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP). Pennsylvania Avenue at the Potter Park Zoo entrance is still closed due to flooding, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich.
(Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP). The flood waters are receding but there still areas where the water is very high, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich. (Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP). The flood waters are receding but there still areas where the water is very high, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Lansing, Mich.
(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). High water floods the street from the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 floods. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). High water floods the street from the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 floods.

By JOHN RABY
Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Severe thunderstorms spawned suspected tornadoes and triggered widespread flooding that left at least three people dead in Kentucky and Arkansas.

The system that stretched from Texas to the Canadian maritime provinces on Sunday had prompted emergency declarations a day earlier in Missouri, Indiana and Illinois.

In south central Kentucky, the body of a male was recovered from a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in a creek near the community of Franklin on Saturday, the Simpson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The victim's identify was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

About 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, Dallas Jane Combs, 79, died after a suspected tornado destroyed her Adairville home earlier Saturday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told media outlets. Sheriff officials said Combs was inside the home when it collapsed on her. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Combs' husband was outside putting up plastic to keep rain out of the home when he was blown into the basement area. He sustained minor injuries.

In northeast Arkansas, an 83-year-old man was killed after high winds toppled a trailer home. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told KAIT-TV that Albert Foster died Saturday night after the home was blown into a pond.

About 50 miles (80 kilometers) away, the National Weather Service said the roof was blown off a hotel in Osceola, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Storm-related damage also was reported in Middle Tennessee, where Fox17 in Nashville reported extensive damage to homes and vehicles. Fox17 says at least a dozen homes were damaged in one Montgomery County subdivision.

The National Weather Service said it was sending crews to survey damage in a section of central Tennessee.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order earlier Saturday declaring a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated storms and flooding in parts of southern Missouri. The order activates the resources of the Missouri National Guard and ensures state resources are available in the event of weather damage.

Other state leaders have issued similar orders: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a disaster emergency for 11 counties and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a state disaster proclamation for three counties hit by flooding.

Flood watches and warnings spanned multiple states Sunday morning, from Missouri to central Pennsylvania, while a wind advisory remained in effect for nearly all of Lower Michigan.

The weather service said moderate flooding was expected along the Ohio River in Kentucky and Ohio, including in Cincinnati, where the river was 8 feet above flood stage Sunday.

Transportation officials said parts of Interstate 64 in Louisville, Kentucky, were closed in both directions Sunday due to high water.

___

Associated Press writers Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Jeff Karoub in Detroit, Ken Kusmer in Indianapolis and Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • 3 dead from severe weather in Arkansas, Kentucky

    3 dead from severe weather in Arkansas, Kentucky

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-25 07:25:46 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-02-25 18:40:47 GMT
    (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    More >>

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    More >>

  • The Latest: EF2 tornado confirmed in Middle Tennessee

    The Latest: EF2 tornado confirmed in Middle Tennessee

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-02-25 07:35:46 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:16 PM EST2018-02-25 18:16:10 GMT
    (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...
    2 dead as severe weather featuring possible tornadoes moves eastward through central US.More >>
    2 dead as severe weather featuring possible tornadoes moves eastward through central US.More >>

  • Man killed after trailer blown away by storms

    Man killed after trailer blown away by storms

    Saturday, February 24 2018 7:30 PM EST2018-02-25 00:30:44 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:53 AM EST2018-02-25 13:53:54 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.

    More >>

    Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.

    More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement

    NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement

    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:55 AM EST2018-02-25 13:55:59 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:46 PM EST2018-02-25 18:46:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, Dana Loesch, spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. She is poised, photogenic and articulate _ th...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, Dana Loesch, spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. She is poised, photogenic and articulate _ th...
    In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, the National Rifle Association has turned to Dana Loesch as its main messenger.More >>
    In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, the National Rifle Association has turned to Dana Loesch as its main messenger.More >>

  • California Democratic Party isn't backing Dianne Feinstein

    California Democratic Party isn't backing Dianne Feinstein

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-02-25 18:26:21 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in San Diego.
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.More >>

  • Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-02-24 09:26:05 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly