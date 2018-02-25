Family dog shot 3 times protecting 16-year-old from intruders

The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe. (Source: KOMO/CNN)

DES MOINES, WA (KOMO/CNN) – A Washington state family has raised more than $50,000 to pay their German shepherd's medical bills after the dog was shot protecting his teenage owner from armed burglars.

The family, including 16-year-old Javier Mercado, is grateful their hero, Rex, is still alive.

The dog was shot three times, including once in the neck, after a group of burglars broke into the family home while Javier was there alone.

"He was trying to protect Javier. That was his whole mission there – my hero, my four-legged angel and hero,” said Julia Cadena, Javier’s mother.

Javier says he heard several people smash through the family’s glass door Wednesday. He immediately called 911 and hid in a bathroom closet.

Rex, meanwhile, rushed downstairs to defend the home.

“My dog, as soon as he heard the window shatter, he ran downstairs, full charge. Then I heard a bunch of barking and struggling, and one of the guy's screaming, 'The dog, the dog – the dog bit me. Get the dog,’” Javier said.

After a long tussle, Javier heard four shots, and Rex cried out.

"I heard them scream out, 'Let's get out of here,’” Javier said.

The intruders fled, and police arrived on the scene.

Julia Cadena is grateful her son wasn’t hurt, but now, the family is concerned about Rex and his injuries.

The dog was hit once in the neck and once in each hind leg. One tibia was broken, and he almost bled to death, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

"I think if it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't be standing here today,” Javier said.

Thankfully, Rex had surgery Friday and is expected to make a full recovery, the family said on GoFundMe.

The family had been hoping to raise $10,000 to cover Rex’s medical bills but received more than five times the amount. They say the extra money “will go to help animals in need.”

Police are investigating the burglary. The family says they’re not sure if anything was stolen or who would have done this.

