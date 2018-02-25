Family dog shot 3 times protecting 16-year-old from intruders - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Family dog shot 3 times protecting 16-year-old from intruders

The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe. (Source: KOMO/CNN) The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe. (Source: KOMO/CNN)

DES MOINES, WA (KOMO/CNN) – A Washington state family has raised more than $50,000 to pay their German shepherd's medical bills after the dog was shot protecting his teenage owner from armed burglars.

The family, including 16-year-old Javier Mercado, is grateful their hero, Rex, is still alive.

The dog was shot three times, including once in the neck, after a group of burglars broke into the family home while Javier was there alone.

"He was trying to protect Javier. That was his whole mission there – my hero, my four-legged angel and hero,” said Julia Cadena, Javier’s mother.

Javier says he heard several people smash through the family’s glass door Wednesday. He immediately called 911 and hid in a bathroom closet.

Rex, meanwhile, rushed downstairs to defend the home.

“My dog, as soon as he heard the window shatter, he ran downstairs, full charge. Then I heard a bunch of barking and struggling, and one of the guy's screaming, 'The dog, the dog – the dog bit me. Get the dog,’” Javier said.

After a long tussle, Javier heard four shots, and Rex cried out.

"I heard them scream out, 'Let's get out of here,’” Javier said.

The intruders fled, and police arrived on the scene.

Julia Cadena is grateful her son wasn’t hurt, but now, the family is concerned about Rex and his injuries.

The dog was hit once in the neck and once in each hind leg. One tibia was broken, and he almost bled to death, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

"I think if it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't be standing here today,” Javier said.

Thankfully, Rex had surgery Friday and is expected to make a full recovery, the family said on GoFundMe.

The family had been hoping to raise $10,000 to cover Rex’s medical bills but received more than five times the amount. They say the extra money “will go to help animals in need.”

Police are investigating the burglary. The family says they’re not sure if anything was stolen or who would have done this.

Copyright 2018 KOMO, Des Moines Police, Family video via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • 3 dead from severe weather in Arkansas, Kentucky

    3 dead from severe weather in Arkansas, Kentucky

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-25 07:25:46 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-02-25 18:40:47 GMT
    (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    More >>

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    More >>

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-25 18:38:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    More >>

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-02-24 15:35:23 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-25 17:09:11 GMT
    The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly