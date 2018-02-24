Woman killed in accident at Cullman Co. OHV park identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman killed in accident at Cullman Co. OHV park identified

Hannah Bates (Source: Facebook) Hannah Bates (Source: Facebook)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The woman killed in an accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Bremen has been identified.

The victim was 21-year-old Hannan Bates, of Cullman. She was the passage in a RZR when the driver lost control. Bates was thrown from the ATV.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly