Woman killed at Cullman Co. OHV park

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A woman was killed at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Bremen.

The Cullman County coroner confirmed the woman was on an off-road vehicle and was possibly ejected.

Additional information will be released Sunday.

