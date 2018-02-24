Neighbors rally in Fairfield to pray for peace

Community members rallying in Fairfield to pray for peace. This comes after a mall manager was killed in the crossfire of a shootout at Western Hills Mall.

Nearly a dozen people gathered at Western Hills mall Saturday to bow their heads in prayer to stop the bloodshed.

“We pray that as we go we take your anointing with us Lord. Prayer is always the best thing the best weapon,” Fairfield citizen Charles Wallace said.

The community service organization Pink Shellz said they wanted to come together to inspire others to still have faith that things will eventually change.

It was a much different sight at the mall today, compared to a week ago when bullets were flying killing the Mall manager caught in a crossfire.

“Just thinking it could've been my family, it could've been my son, could've been my husband, could've been me,” Tina Wallace, Chair Outreach Coordinator for Pink Shellz, said.

“We just want to be available and let them know that we care we want to be able to let them know that we hear them,” Wallace said.

The Pink Shellz group plans to branch out into other communities to host more open prayer services.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.