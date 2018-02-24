FIRST ALERT Update: Possible few storms overnight, marginal severe risk northwest

THE ALABAMA WEATHER SITUATION 9 P.M.: A line of rain and storms continues to slowly make its way east across the Mississippi River Valley tonight. The most severe storms at this time are lifting north into Tennessee and Kentucky. Sadly there was one fatality as a result of the severe storms over Arkansas. So this storm system has certainly had some volatility and that energy is rapidly lifting off to the north. The line will be in a weakening phase at is enters our state after midnight. This will mostly be rain for us, with little to no thunder based on the latest trends. There are no watches to the west and the nearest lightning strike is showing up north of Memphis. Due to the presence of some wind shear, we will monitor for an isolated damaging wind threat and possibly brief tornado; however, this risk will be very marginal and mainly for northwest portions of our area.

MORE RAIN AND THUNDER LATE SUNDAY: The wet weather will thin out on Sunday, with lingering clouds and cooler temperatures. This system will be stalling over the state, with another round of heavier rain arriving. This wet weather will start to ramp-up in the afternoon and increase in coverage Sunday night. There could be some rain amounts nearing two inches in areas to the southeast and there is also a good chance we will hear some rumbles of thunder overnight. This rainmaker will exit early Monday, with lingering clouds in the morning. The clouds should give way to some afternoon sunshine, with chilly 40s and possibly some 30s Monday night.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: I'm expecting more beautiful weather on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the 70s. The lingering front to our north will move south once again around mid-week. This will bring us another good chance of rain and possibly some storms for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. We will need to keep an eye on this system for the potential for stronger storms Thursday morning. Forecast data suggests this system will clear the area, with sunshine and colder night-time temps for next weekend.

