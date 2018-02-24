Trump says he's eyeing Veterans' Day for military parade

Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.

Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.

The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.

The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.

The U.S. president's daughter and adviser says her visit to the Olympics is "so incredibly inspiring" and is expressing gratitude at the chance to watch competition and "be here with our allies in South Korea.".

The U.S. president's daughter and adviser says her visit to the Olympics is "so incredibly inspiring" and is expressing gratitude at the chance to watch competition and "be here with our allies in South Korea.".

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Ivanka Trump waves during the third heat of the four-man bobsled competition final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Ivanka Trump waves during the third heat of the four-man bobsled competition final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit. (Source: White House)

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is eyeing Veterans Day for a military parade but says he'll scrap the idea if it can't be done at a "reasonable cost."

Trump wasn't asked to define "reasonable cost" during a telephone interview Saturday with Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro. But White House budget director Mick Mulvaney recently told Congress that a parade could cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Trump says officials are discussing Veterans Day in November as the likely date for the Pennsylvania Avenue parade, although he likes July 4.

But the president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.

Trump got the idea for having a military parade after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris.

Some lawmakers have panned the idea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.