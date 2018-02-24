Trump says he's eyeing Veterans' Day for military parade - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump says he's eyeing Veterans' Day for military parade

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is eyeing Veterans Day for a military parade but says he'll scrap the idea if it can't be done at a "reasonable cost."

Trump wasn't asked to define "reasonable cost" during a telephone interview Saturday with Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro. But White House budget director Mick Mulvaney recently told Congress that a parade could cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Trump says officials are discussing Veterans Day in November as the likely date for the Pennsylvania Avenue parade, although he likes July 4.

But the president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.

Trump got the idea for having a military parade after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris.

Some lawmakers have panned the idea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

