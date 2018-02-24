King scores 22 points as No. 24 Middle Tennessee beats UAB

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Nick King scored 22 points, Giddy Potts had 17 and No. 24 Middle Tennessee celebrated its first game as a ranked team with a 79-54 victory over UAB on Saturday night.

The Blue Raiders (23-5, 15-1 Conference USA) entered the AP poll for the first time on Monday, but hadn't played since an 87-70 victory at Louisiana Tech last Saturday. They showed no signs of any rust, jumping to a 40-19 halftime lead against the Blazers.

Potts made five of Middle Tennessee's 11 3-pointers. Brandon Walters scored 16 points, and Antwain Johnson had 11.

Zack Bryant led UAB (17-12, 8-8) with 13 points.

The Blue Raiders grabbed control with a 12-2 run in the first half. They led by as many as 35 points in the second half.

UAB shot 36 percent (18 for 50) from the field. The Blazers were 1 for 17 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

UAB: Middle Tennessee was whistled for 12 fouls in the first half, but UAB was just 6 for 11 at the line at the break.

Middle Tennessee: Potts was 5 for 9 from 3-point range. Johnson was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and King made two 3s.

UP NEXT

UAB: Hosts Marshall on Thursday.

Middle Tennessee: Hosts Western Kentucky on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.