Sridevi, Bollywood leading lady of '80s and '90s, dies at 54 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sridevi, Bollywood leading lady of '80s and '90s, dies at 54

(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Indian actress Sridevi arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, at the Marrakech Congress Palace.Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90... (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Indian actress Sridevi arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, at the Marrakech Congress Palace.Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90...
(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014 file photo, Bollywood actress Sridevi arrives for a promotional event in Hyderabad, India. Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90s who redefined stardom for actresses in Indi... (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014 file photo, Bollywood actress Sridevi arrives for a promotional event in Hyderabad, India. Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90s who redefined stardom for actresses in Indi...

NEW DELHI (AP) - Sridevi, Bollywood's leading lady of the 1980s and '90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54.

The actress was described as the first female superstar in India's male-dominated film industry. She used one name, like many leading ladies of her generation, and was known for her comic timing and her dancing skills, a great asset in the song-and-dance melodramas that are a staple of mainstream Indian cinema.

Sridevi died Saturday in Dubai due to cardiac arrest, her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed to Indian Express online. She had been in Dubai to attend a wedding in her extended family.

Indian political leaders and entertainers posted condolences and recollections of her work, with many colleagues and fans expressing shock at the sudden news.

Sridevi began acting as a child in regional cinema in India's south and made her debut in Hindi-language Bollywood films in the late '70s.

Her most famous films included "Mr. India," in which she played a reporter, and "Chandni," where she played a woman choosing between two men who loved her. She played dual roles of a woman and her daughter in "Lamhe," or "Moments" in 1991.

She stopped acting for several years after her marriage to film producer Boney Kapoor but made a well-received comeback in 2012 with "English Vinglish," about a middle-aged woman learning English.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-02-24 09:26:05 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:16 PM EST2018-02-25 04:16:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-02-24 15:35:23 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:16 PM EST2018-02-25 04:16:05 GMT
    The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

  • NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting

    NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:36 AM EST2018-02-24 09:36:41 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-25 04:15:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the ...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the ...

    NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.

    More >>

    NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly