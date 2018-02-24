Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in west Birmingham wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in west Birmingham wreck

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Reshad Hudson) (Source: Reshad Hudson)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A 50-year-old woman has suffered life-threatening injuries from a car wreck in west Birmingham.

The accident happened on the 400 block of Princeton Parkway.

We will provide more information when it become available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly