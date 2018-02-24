Alabama man indicted in 2017 death of girlfriend

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been indicted in the 2017 slaying of his girlfriend.

Al.com reports 60-year-old John Hershel Hagood is accused in the strangulation death of 71-year-old Betty Patricia Watkins. He has been jailed on $500,000 bond since his November arrest.

Irondale police received a 911 call to The Village at Grants Mill apartments after a pizza deliveryman called to report a disturbance in an apartment in the building where he was bringing an order.

Sgt. Mark Meadows says when officers arrived, they found Watkins dead. Hagood was still on the scene and taken into custody. Authorities have not released a motive in the killing.

A trial date for Hagood has not yet been set.

