FIRST ALERT Update: Strong-to-severe storm risk overnight, especially in northwest areas

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS OVERNIGHT: We are monitoring a tornado watch for portions of Louisiana, Arkansas and Tennessee, which has been a very rainy and stormy region all week. This axis of stormy weather will finally begin to slide east tonight. We are already seeing some scattered downpours locally, and the chance for a passing shower or rumble of thunder will continue this evening. The main organized line is expected to enter our northwestern counties just after midnight. The good news is the line of storms will be in a weakening phase as it impacts our area and the main upper air support lifts north. That said, damaging wind gusts will be possible, and I can’t rule out a brief tornado. I’m most concerned about this risk to the far northwest. The line will continue to weaken Sunday morning, with lots of rain for the first part of the day. This system will end up stalling, so clouds will linger into the afternoon and I’m expecting the coverage of rain to ramp up again Sunday night. We should finally catch some decent breaks by Monday afternoon, with highs in the 60s.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: I’m expecting more beautiful weather on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the 70s. The lingering front to our north will move south once again around mid-week. This will bring us another good chance of rain and possibly some storms for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. We will need to keep an eye on this system for the potential for stronger storms Thursday morning. Forecast data suggests this system will clear the area, with sunshine and colder night-time temps for next weekend. I will talk more about this long range outlook and the overnight storm threat in my forecast at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. Also, be sure to download our FREE First Alert Weather App so you will receive any severe weather related statements.

