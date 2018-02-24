Sumter Co. man killed in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday killed one man and injured another driver.

Lovell Baldwin, Jr., of York, was killed when his 1994 Honda Civic was struck by a 2013 Toyota Avalon, driven by Daphne Violet Palmer, 30, of Tuscaloosa. Baldwin, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Palmer was transported to an area hospital.

The wreck occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on I-59 near mile marker 62. A 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 was also involved in the initial collision.

