Sumter Co. man killed in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday killed one man and injured another driver.More >>
A three-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday killed one man and injured another driver.More >>
We are monitoring a tornado watch for portions of Louisiana, Arkansas and Tennessee, which has been a very rainy and stormy region all week.More >>
We are monitoring a tornado watch for portions of Louisiana, Arkansas and Tennessee, which has been a very rainy and stormy region all week.More >>
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.More >>
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.More >>
A single-vehicle crash just north of Jasper claimed the life of a Nauvoo man.More >>
A single-vehicle crash just north of Jasper claimed the life of a Nauvoo man.More >>