Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead

A three-vehicle crash on I-59 near mile marker 62 left one dead and another injured on Friday morning shortly after 9:30.

53-year-old Lovell Baldwin, Jr. of York was killed when his 1994 Honda Civic was struck by a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 30-year-old Daphne Violet Palmer of Tuscaloosa.

Baldwin was pronounced dead on the scene. Palmer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 was involved after the initial collision.

No more details are available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

