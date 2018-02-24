Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

A three-vehicle crash on I-59 near mile marker 62 left one dead and another injured on Friday morning shortly after 9:30.

53-year-old Lovell Baldwin, Jr. of York was killed when his 1994 Honda Civic was struck by a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 30-year-old Daphne Violet Palmer of Tuscaloosa. 

Baldwin was pronounced dead on the scene. Palmer was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

A 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 was involved after the initial collision.

No more details are available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

