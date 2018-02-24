WATCH LIVE: Motorcade bringing Rev. Billy Graham's body back to - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WATCH LIVE: Motorcade bringing Rev. Billy Graham's body back to Charlotte

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo: BGEA Photo: BGEA

The motorcade bringing Rev. Billy Graham's body back to Charlotte from Asheville is underway. You can watch it at one of the following links.

To watch on your mobile device - Click Here.

To watch on your desktop - Click Here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

