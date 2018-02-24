FIRST ALERT for overnight storms

We're seeing low clouds and some areas of patchy fog this morning but southwesterly winds are continuing to pump moisture into the region. Still we expect another warm day with only limited rain chances through the afternoon. Most, if any shower activity will be limited to West Alabama. The weather will become more active overnight mainly between midnight and 3 am when a squall line ahead of a cold front pushes into the area from the northwest. The possibility for widespread severe weather is limited but there could be a chance for damaging wind gusts associated with the thunderstorms. Even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out entirely. The severe threat will lessen as the system moves east so even rain is not expected overnight for areas to the south and east of I-59.

Rain chances remain high Sunday as the front moves slowly south and east. Tomorrow afternoon may bring a brief rain break before another area of low pressure tracks east Sunday night bringing another round of widespread rain through early Monday morning. The front and rain will move out Monday afternoon with a brief drying out period expected Tuesday. Our next weather maker comes as a warm front moves north from the Gulf bringing better rain chances beginning Tuesday night and continuing Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front looks to swing through the Southeast late Thursday accompanied by a chance for more thunderstorms. The atmosphere still looks to be relatively stable even with this frontal passage but we will continue to monitor the development of this system for any severe potential. The week ends on a cooler and drier note, at last.

