Alabama paves the way for public transport funding

By MALLORY MOENCH

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is one step closer to funding public transportation.

The state House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to create a public transport fund that will store future state money and millions of matching federal dollars. The bill's sponsor Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Democrat from Birmingham, said public transport was essential to expanding the state's economy, job growth and medical services.

Alabama is one of only five states with no state public transport funding. Advocacy organization Arise Citizens' Policy Project estimates that tens of thousands of Alabamians can't get to work, the doctor's office or the grocery store without it. Visually impaired senior citizen Gillie Presley from Tuscaloosa, who depends on taxis and rideshares, said the fund will open doors for her and low-income Alabamians.

