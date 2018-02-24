Alabama airports will soon add direct flights to Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two Alabama airports will soon have more connections to Florida.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Via Airlines will start flying from Montgomery Regional Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport beginning May 14.

Round-trip flights were already listed on travel sites Wednesday for about $200.

Via Airlines also announced the same service at the same price from Mobile Regional Airport to Orlando-Sanford, also beginning in May.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.