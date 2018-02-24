Fred: Chance for strong storms overnight

There is a low-end risk of a few severe storms overnight tonight through early Sunday morning generally from midnight to 5 am. An isolated tornado or damaging wind gust will be possible. The line of storms is expected to weaken as it moves southeast. A storm system is developing to our west this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing to our north and west this afternoon. As storms approach, there will be a limited threat for severe storms but there is still a low risk for damaging winds or brief tornadoes mainly along and northwest of I-59. The accompanying front is expected to slow and then become nearly stationary tomorrow, leaving a good chance for rain and possibly a thunderstorm through the day tomorrow.

In fact, another weather disturbance may work its way back north tomorrow night, bringing the potential for another round of strong to severe storms and possibly an isolated area of damaging wind or tornado but these chances remain very limited. The front and rain areas will exit Monday afternoon followed by a brief dry period Tuesday between weather systems. Another area of low pressure will begin developing to our west beginning Tuesday night bringing increasing rain chances as a warm front moves north across the area. Abundant moisture will move across the region from the Gulf Wednesday. There will be limited instability with this system Wednesday and Thursday with the threat for severe storms still possible for the end of the week.

