Alleged flasher tells his side of story

A Shelby County man accused of exposing himself told us his side of the story. John Woodruff said the whole thing was an accident.

“I haven't read the actual complaint so I'm largely speculating. But it was and I hate to use the word wardrobe malfunction but that's essentially what it was,” Woodruff said.

Shelby County investigators, however, tell a different story. They said Woodruff allegedly exposed himself at a local boutique after asking the store workers for help trying on clothes.

"For some reason there was a brief flash. It was not intentional and I hate that it happened. I regret immensely the alarm that might have caused anybody in the store. At the same time, accidents are simply accidents,” Woodruff said.

After his arrest, we found a story out of southern Georgia where Woodruff told a newspaper about his experiment in wearing skirts. He said he wanted to test social norms.

"I had started to wear androgynous and gender neutral skirts that either resembled khaki shorts or something along those lines that was neither masculine or feminine to explore the bounds of confounds of gender equality in the workplace,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff went on to talk more about gender equality then again saying what happened to him in the dressing room earlier this week wasn't on purpose

"The mere exposure of certain parts is not in itself a crime, accidents are just that,” Woodruff said.

But this incident isn't the first for Woodruff. We found out he's also facing charges in Alabaster after police say he was involved in a similar incident late last year.

"I'd refer you to my attorney on that,” Woodruff said.

I asked if that situation was an accident, too.

"Again, I'm going to refer to my attorney on that one too,” Woodruff added.

Asked what he would say to critics who believe his social experiment is just a ploy to cover up a possible crime? Woodruff said he really hasn't considered it. But did tell us this is more than likely his last experiment.

