Former court bailiff pleads guilty to felony ethics charge

The Alabama Attorney General's Office found overwhelming evidence against a former bailiff who has pleaded guilty to a felony ethics charge.

Investigators said Quenton Wesley was involved in a scheme, lying about drug test results and the alleged corruption doesn't stop there.

“I think this case is unique in that you have a bailiff using his position within in the court system to violate the ethics provisions,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Before pleading guilty to one felony count of violating the Alabama Ethics Act, Wesley, the former Tuscaloosa County District Court bailiff, admitted to using his position for his own benefit.

“What unfortunately is not unique the all too often occurrence where we see the individuals that violate our ethics laws,” Marshall said.

Marshall said Wesley lied to defendants, telling them they tested positive for illegal drugs then told them he could change their results if they paid him.

“We are willing to do we need to do to give trust and integrity in the system the criminal justice. Uphold what the public should be the appropriate standard of conduct and that is serving the people without a concern of public or private gain,” Marshall said.

Wesley also gave defendants fake paperwork to file with the court to satisfy their community service requirements, in exchange for money and free labor.

Marshall said anyone thinking of doing inside jobs, should listen carefully.

“I hope this sends a strong message not only in Tuscaloosa but around Alabama that we will continue to do our duty to make sure the ethics laws are enforced,” he said.

Wesley is set to be sentenced March 26th. He faces two to 20-years in prison.

