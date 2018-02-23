Alabama to execute man who killed federal judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has set an execution date for a man convicted of killing a federal judge with a package bomb.

The attorney general's office said Friday that Walter Leroy Moody Jr. is scheduled to be executed April 19.

Moody was convicted of capital murder for killing U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Vance with the bomb, which was delivered in a package to his home in Mountain Brook in 1989.

He was also convicted of sending a mail bomb that killed Robert Robinson, an alderman in Savannah, Georgia.

The state set a March 15 execution date for Michael Eggers, convicted of the 2000 choking death of Bennie Francis Murray. Murray had hired Eggers to work at her concession business with a traveling carnival.

Court records show that Eggers asked to drop his appeals and be executed.

