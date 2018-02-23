FIRST ALERT Update: Monitoring for storms early Sunday morning

There is a threat for strong storms for parts of the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The main risk area will include northwestern Alabama. We're expecting a line of storms ahead of a cool front. While the tornado risk is low, it is not zero. The closer you are to the Mississippi line the better the potential for strong to severe storms. I think the primary risk will be gusty straight line winds. Most winds will be less than 30 mph associated with these storms.

The greatest potential for storms is from midnight through 5am Sunday. Rain will continue through at least noon Sunday for East Alabama.

While this is not a severe weather outbreak, it is a good idea to have multiple ways to get warnings - especially since most of this active weather will occur during the overnight.

We will have updates on the WBRC First Alert weather app.

