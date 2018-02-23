Rolling meth lab found in Alabaster Wal-Mart parking lot

A rolling meth lab was found in the parking lot of the Alabaster Wal-Mart.

A suspect has been detained.

Alabaster police and fire responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Alabaster police are currently in the decontamination stage. There is no threat to the area.

The Shelby County Drug Task Force released the following statement:

As of 8:30 p.m. this evening, specially trained, HazMat certified, narcotics investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force are responding to an active meth lab in the parking lot of the Alabaster Wal-Mart. The scene has been made safe, and our investigators are decontaminating the area with the assistance of the Pelham Fire Department and Alabaster Fire Department. If possible, please avoid the area until the scene is released by our investigators.

