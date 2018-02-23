The Latest: Ban assault weapons, civil rights activist says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Latest on civil rights activists being honored in Mississippi (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The woman who faced threats and harassment when she integrated a southern school as a child several decades ago says "the next civil rights movement" should be banning assault weapons.

Ruby Bridges Hall said Friday at a celebration of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum that she is distressed by mass shootings at U.S. schools.

Then known simply as Ruby Bridges, she was 6 when she became the first African-American child to enroll in an elementary school in New Orleans in 1960. When she enrolled, some white parents withdrew their children. And she could only eat food brought from home because someone threatened to poison her.

Hall is a native of Tylertown, Mississippi. She is one of five civil rights activists being honored at a gala Friday in the capital city of Jackson. It is part of a celebration of the civil rights museum, which opened in December.

11:09 p.m.

Longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.

The recognition will take place during a celebration of the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson.

Organizers have planned a gala for Friday and a symposium for Saturday.

Lewis was scheduled to speak at the museum's opening in December but canceled his appearance because Republican Gov. Phil Bryant invited President Donald Trump.

Lewis said Thursday that he's never met Trump, but couldn't be at an event with him because of the "unbelievable things" the president had said about African-Americans and Latinos.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.