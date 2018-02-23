Single-vehicle wreck in Jasper claims life

A rolling meth lab was found in the parking lot of the Alabaster Wal-Mart.More >>
A Florida deputy resigned Friday after being suspended over his inaction during the school shooting that left 17 people dead last week. In order to understand what an officer should do in an active shooter situation, we turned to the Irondale Police Department and one of their top instructors in the matter.More >>
A single-vehicle crash just north of Jasper claimed the life of a Nauvoo man.More >>
A meeting in Alabama legislature on Friday was supposed to address issues important to the city of Birmingham, but it instead became a combative meeting over funding for the $174 million downtown stadium.More >>
Black Panther continues its record-breaking worldwide run going into it's second weekend. But if you're intrigued by the ruler of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, who are some real African heroes whose names you should know?More >>
