Single-vehicle wreck in Jasper claims life

A single-vehicle crash just north of Jasper claimed the life of a Nauvoo man.

Joshua Shane Garrison, 39, was seriously injured when the 2008 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Garrison was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died.

The crash occurred on Alabama 195 near the 7 mile marker, five miles north of Jasper. Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.