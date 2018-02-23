Email Catherine Patterson

Catherine Patterson joined the WBRC team in February 2018 as a nightside reporter and weekend anchor.

Catherine's journalism career began at WALB News 10, a sister station in Albany, Ga. During her three years covering south Georgia, she was a weekday and weekend anchor for the evening newscasts, a multimedia journalist, and reporter for the morning show. In addition, Catherine served as the Bureau Chief for the station's Thomasville Bureau, located one hour south of Albany.

She's grateful for the invaluable experience she gained while interning at WAGA-TV in Atlanta, and credits the FOX 5 Atlanta News Team for cementing her decision to pursue a career in journalism.

Catherine graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia in 2014 with a degree in journalism. She served as an Ambassador of UGA's Grady College of Journalism and worked as a multimedia journalist for Grady Newsource, a local news broadcast for northeast Georgia.

A native of Atlanta, Catherine is thrilled to join the WBRC team and experience the many wonderful attributes of Birmingham's Magic City! She's a lover of music and animals, a self-proclaimed foodie at heart, and enjoys traveling and sharing good times with family and friends.

If you have any story ideas for Catherine, please feel free to email her at cpatterson@wbrc.com.