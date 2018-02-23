Debate over new Birmingham stadium continues

A meeting in Alabama legislature on Friday was supposed to address issues important to the city of Birmingham, but it instead became a combative meeting over funding for the $174 million downtown stadium.

It was a big turnout at the meeting. Birmingham City Councilwoman Lashunda Scales opposes spending money on the $174 million stadium when Legion Field needs so much work.

"You have to have a population to be able to have both of those facilities to survive. Both projects can't survive. One will have negative impact on the other." Scales said.

There are two bills pending in the legislature that would support Legion Field, BJCC expansion and a new downtown stadium. A 3 percent tax increase on car rentals and leases would fund only the BJCC expansion and the new stadium. A 6 percent increase would also include improvements for Legion Field and the surrounding community.

"It's an additional tax on car rentals. We had not any opposition to the three percent car rental tax. There would tremendous opposition on the six percent car rental tax," Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills, said.

Waggoner said without the car rental tax the entire stadium project could die.

The Birmingham City Council must still vote next week on spending $90 million over 30 years for the project. The car rental tax could be up for a vote in the house delegation.

