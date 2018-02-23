Debate over new Birmingham stadium continues

A single-vehicle crash just north of Jasper claimed the life of a Nauvoo man.More >>
A meeting in Alabama legislature on Friday was supposed to address issues important to the city of Birmingham, but it instead became a combative meeting over funding for the $174 million downtown stadium.
Black Panther continues its record-breaking worldwide run going into it's second weekend. But if you're intrigued by the ruler of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, who are some real African heroes whose names you should know?
Alabama men's basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday's game against Arkansas.
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies busted a gambling operation in Bessemer Friday morning.
