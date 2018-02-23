What should an officer do during an active shooter situation?

A Florida deputy resigned Friday after being suspended over his inaction during the school shooting that left 17 people dead last week.

In order to understand what an officer should do in an active shooter situation, we turned to the Irondale Police Department and one of their top instructors in the matter.

Cpl. Mike Toliver is one of two officers who train officers in active shooter scenarios. Toliver said their training mandates when there is a threat inside a school, you must act quickly.

"The quicker I get to whatever the threat is and stop the threat, the more possibility I have to preserve more life," Toliver said.

This was not always the case. The tactics before Columbine was to wait for support. "The protocol at that time was for tact teams to move in and set up a perimeter and do the way the standards and times were to set up the perimeter and try to talk a gunman out," Toliver said.

Toliver tries not to Monday morning quarterback the decision that happened in Florida, but he finds it troubling. "If he did stay outside for four minutes and he did hear shots being fired, that really breaks my heart. He shouldn't be wearing a badge," Toliver said.

Cpl Toliver said some officers might think they are superheroes, but no one knows for sure until they are under fire.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.