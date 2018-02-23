Liriano agrees to $4 million, 1-year deal with Tigers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Liriano agrees to $4 million, 1-year deal with Tigers

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros relief pitcher Francisco Liriano throws during the eighth inning of Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees in New... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros relief pitcher Francisco Liriano throws during the eighth inning of Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees in New...

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Detroit agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with left-hander Francisco Liriano, giving the Tigers added pitching depth.

The 34-year-old was 6-7 with a 4.62 ERA in 18 starts last season with Toronto and 20 relief appearances with World Series champion Houston, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline. He is 102-99 in a 12-year big league career.

Tigers general manager Al Avila said it has not been decided whether Liriano will start or pitch in relief.

"He told us he would like to start but if we needed him to work out of the bullpen, he would do that also," Avila said. "We do have some question marks. It's good to know you have a versatile guy that's very experienced."

The deal came after the Tigers watched Liriano throw off a mound in Miami. It was announced Friday during Detroit's 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees, the Tigers' first exhibition of the year against a big league opponent.

Liriano pitched in Minnesota from 2006-12, a time when new Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire managed the Twins.

"He's a great kid," Gardenhire said. "Just fantastic. He'll fit in perfect here. He's a worker."

Liriano can earn $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts.

Notes: DH Victor Martinez, 39, is scheduled to play for first time in Saturday's game against Toronto. He had a heart problem that cut his 2017 season short. . Miguel Cabrera made his debut Friday and had an opposite-field single to right in two at-bats. Cabrera had off year last season, hitting .249 with 16 homers and 60 RBIs. ... To clear a roster spot for Liriano, the Tigers designated LHP Jairo Labourt for assignment.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

    US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:45 AM EST2018-02-23 15:45:44 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:41 AM EST2018-02-24 09:41:06 GMT
    U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.More >>
    U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.More >>

  • Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:04 AM EST2018-02-23 13:04:51 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:41 AM EST2018-02-24 09:41:01 GMT
    (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>

  • Police experts urge intensive training if teachers are armed

    Police experts urge intensive training if teachers are armed

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-02-23 22:05:41 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-02-24 09:40:20 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...
    Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>
    Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly