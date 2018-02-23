Johnson expects Collin Sexton to play vs. Arkansas

Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Sexton’s name appears in just-released documents uncovered by YahooSports as the FBI continues its broad investigation into college basketball recruiting. The Yahoo report cites over 25 players from over 20 teams that may have received illegal benefits. The report says that numerous players were given cash and other benefits from sports agents at the ASM Agency. Sexton was NOT named in the document’s “Loan To Players” list - so what gives?

While Johnson would not comment on specifics of the case, reports have Sexton being identified as a player who had dinner with an agent. It is not known if the agent paid for that dinner. College athletes are allowed to meet with agents, but under NCAA rules cannot accept anything from that agent. University of Alabama officials forced Sexton to sit out the season opener last November, reportedly as Sexton and the university made amends for that dinner.

Coach Johnson said Friday that Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and the UA compliance department continue to work the case, perusing the latest report to make sure that nothing was missed last fall.

Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa tips off at 5 pm CT.

