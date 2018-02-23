FIRST ALERT: West Alabama may see passing rain Friday evening

An area of rain moving north-northeastward across east Mississippi could impact parts of West Alabama.

Do you have evening plans located to the west of I-65? You'll want to have an umbrella with you through the morning because there is a chance of rain. Areas to the east look mostly rain-free. Temperatures fall back into the 60s overnight.

The rain coverage and overall chance on Saturday doesn’t look very high, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. But do keep up with radar trends through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Jill has a 30% chance and that’s it for the day and the greatest chance across west Alabama. Temperatures will once again be above normal and climb into the upper 70s.

The best chance for rain and storms comes along a cold front on Saturday night into Sunday morning. We've issued a FIRST ALERT for possible strong storms accompanying the line for areas along and west of a line from Winston County to Pickens. Threats include damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes. The best chance within this zone is after 12 a.m. through 5 a.m. Sunday.

The chance is much lower (but not zero) to the east but west of a line from Etowah County to Chilton. The line of storms will be quickly weakening as it moves east on Sunday morning and will lose strength by 9 a.m. Temperatures will be warmest early on and will be in the 60s. The rest of Sunday features readings in the 50s, a chance for showers, and then a chance for rain that could be heavy at night.

Rain will impact us through Monday morning and then we catch a dry day on Tuesday before more rain returns by Wednesday. Tuesday will be the coolest start compared to the next 7 and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

