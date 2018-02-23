Birmingham airport starts demolition on new project

Demolition is now underway on a new project at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

On Friday morning, construction crews demolished an old house to make way for a Quick Turnaround facility, or QTA, for car rental agencies.

Airport leaders, as well as representatives from the mayor’s office, were there to help kick off the project. Birmingham Airport Authority Interim President/CEO Miguel Southwell said the facility would help car rental companies improve service.

The QTA will have a maintenance shop, washing bays, administrative area, and rental car parking.

“As soon as one customer returns the car, the rental car company wants to clean and service that vehicle as quickly as possible and get it back out the door to another customer,” said Southwell. “Hence the term quick turnaround.”

The QTA is being built in the residential area previously known as Eastwood Manor Subdivision between Messer Airport Highway and 50th Street South.

Michael Bell, Chairman of the Airport Authority Board of Directors, said the project would help boost Birmingham’s economy.

“This upgrade is great for our passengers’ care, for business efficiency, and completely changes the landscape coming into the airport,” said Bell. “It will make a huge statement by saying we are open for business.”

Southwell said the project would create some 250 construction jobs and contribute more than $60 million to Birmingham’s economy.

Cedric Sparks, Chief of Staff for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, said the project checks the boxes for economic impact.

“It goes without saying that the mayor is absolutely excited to be a part of this announcement,” said Sparks.

The QTA is scheduled to be completed in Dec. 2020.

