HFPA investigating actor Brendan Fraser's groping claim - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

HFPA investigating actor Brendan Fraser's groping claim

By The Associated Press

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it is investigating actor Brendan Fraser's claim that its former president, Philip Berk, groped him in 2003.

Fraser, 49, best known for his role in "The Mummy" trilogy, made the accusation in an interview with GQ magazine .

A statement from the HFPA, the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, says the interview "includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of" and is looking into the accusation. It also stresses that the organization has long had what it calls "a positive working relationship" with Fraser.

Attempts to find a working phone number for Berk were unsuccessful.

