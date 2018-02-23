17-year-old girl loses her life in wreck on I-65 SB

A 17-year-old girl lost her life in a car accident on I-65 SB Thursday night. (Source: RAYCOM images)

A teenager lost her life in a two car accident Thursday night in Pelham.

Police say the 17-year-old girl was killed on I-65 SB, just south of exit 242, when her vehicle hit a tractor trailer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” said Chief Larry Palmer. “The loss of a child is something no parent should ever experience.”

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.